Buffalo Wild Wings reveals 3 secret menu hacks

Buffalo Wild Wings has revealed a few secret menu items and they look pretty awesome.

The wing-chain restaurant revealed what they call "hackables," secret menu items you can order at any location.

Here are the three hackables:

Vampire Slayer: Spun in their signature Spicy Garlic sauce, topped with a zig zag of Parmesan Garlic.

Dirty Bird: Spun in their signature Teriyaki sauce, topped with Cajun seasoning.

El Loco (basically Nacho Wings?): Spun in their signature Chipotle BBQ dry seasoning, then smothered in creamy queso. Topped with shredded lettuce, house-made pico de gallo and sliced jalapenos.

Buffalo Wild Wings has more than 1,200 locations nationwide, with several in Metro Detroit.

