Calling Hotdoggers: Oscar Mayer in search of next Wienermobile driver

Have you ever dreamt of traveling the country in a hotdog shaped vehicle? Here's your chance to make that dream a reality.

Oscar Mayer is looking to hire a new "Hotdogger," which is a person who drives around in the iconic Wienermobile. The position is a one-year deal starting in June.

Hotdoggers will represent Oscar Mayer by traveling around the U.S. while representing the company through media interviews, charity functions, and more. Of course, you'd also get to drive the Wienermobile along the way.

The company is looking for candidates with a BA or BS in various communications, PR, and marketing degrees, but is open to any applicant. Oscar Myer is currently accepting resumes through Jan. 31.

If you’ve always dreamed of working with hotdogs, you can apply here.

