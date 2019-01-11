Costco selling 26-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life

Are you in need of 180 servings of macaroni and cheese? Look no further than Costco.

The bulk retailer is selling a 26-pound bucket of mac and cheese and it will last you a LONG TIME.

Twenty years, in fact, thanks to Chef's Banquet's bucket design.

It will run you $89.99, but you'll have macaroni and cheese forever. Until you finish all 180 servings.

It's sold out at the moment, according to the Costco website. But we're sure it'll be back in stock soon.

