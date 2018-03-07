Detroit food news: Italian deli cafe La Pecora Nera shifting hours, adding breakfast menu

DETROIT - La Pecora Nera, an Italian deli cafe in Downtown Detroit, is changing its hours and menu next week.

The deli, which opened early last year, was originally open for lunch and dinner, but starting on March 12, the eatery will shift to a breakfast and lunch focus, adding new breakfast items to the menu.

The breakfast menu will feature sandwiches, including bagels, along with coffees and muffins.

"The Detroiter" sandwich features egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato, mayo on a grilled onion roll. There are also vegetarian options.

The "Italian Breakfast Reuben" includes egg, mozzarella, corned beef, pickles, thousand island dressing on a grilled onion roll.

Related: Tasty Tuesday: Detroit's La Pecora Nera

La Pecora Nera's new hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., located at 1514 Washington Blvd. Check out their Facebook, Instagram and Website for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.