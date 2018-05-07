Detroit short film, selected to Cleveland, Los Angeles festivals, screening at Cinema Detroit

DETROIT - A Detroit short film will screen at Cinema Detroit in Midtown after being selected to multiple film festivals around the country.

"Chocolate and Cigarettes" will screen at Cinema Detroit on May 9 as a part of the theater's "Short Film Block Party" this week.

The Short Film Block Party will also be premiering an original short film from legendary musician David Byrne. You can buy tickets and get more info here.

"Chocolate and Cigarettes" was directed, written and produced by David Tappan, starring Michael McCallum, Alora Catherine Smith and Jenna Sofia.

Watch the trailer below:

