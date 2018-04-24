Dream job alert: Airline offers $4,500 a month to move to Iceland, travel all summer with friend

HVERAGERDI, ICELAND - JUNE 05: Visitors enjoy the views on a hike to the Hveragerdi hot spring river on June 5, 2017 in Hveragerdi, Iceland. Iceland's tourism industry continues to thrive; just eight years ago Iceland welcomed approximately…

If you're looking for an ambitious summer job, look no further than WOW air.

The Iceland-based airline is looking to hire someone for "The Best Summer Job Ever."

"We are now accepting applications for a 3 month paid summer job, where you will move to Iceland and travel the world with your best friend. Your mission will be to explore some of WOW air's 38 destinations and document your travels to create a complete digital Travel Guide."

According to Thrillist, the pay is $4,500 per month for each person.

Some of the job perks include:

Moving to Iceland with your best friend (June 1st - August 15th)

Living and working in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland

Flying out to explore new countries all summer long

Sampling the best each destination has to offer

Earning money while doing

The application deadline is May 14 and you'll need to include a video, so get to it!

