Dream job? Company looks to hire pizza taste testers for up to $1,000 per day

If you love pizza and money - this is the career choice for you!

Ooni, a company that manufactures portable wood-fired pizza ovens, is hiring people to taste pizzas. Seriously.

Thrillist reports pizza taste testers could make up to $1,000 per day.

Here's the official job posting from Ooni:

Private island caretakers, step aside. Professional puppy sitters, put down that labrador. Luxury hotel reviewers, it’s time to check out. There’s a new Best Job in the World.

Do you love food? Love cooking even more? Keen to create incredible pizza in any outdoor space?

Ooni is searching for our very own Pizza Taste Testers! Read: yes, you CAN get paid to eat pizza.

Ooni pizza ovens cook restaurant-quality pizza in just 60 seconds, and are designed for cooking outdoors. Both our pizza oven models – Uuni 3 and Uuni Pro – are fully transportable and heat up to an incredible 932°F (500°C) in 20 minutes or less. It’s a pizzeria in your own backyard!

We’re hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles – these roles will be a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship - pizza, pizza, and more pizza!

Maybe you’re a chef, a food stylist, a pizzaiolo, or simply a super passionate home cook. You’ll be helping us develop and test recipes using our awesome wood-fired pizza ovens, as well as testing and providing feedback on new products, plus showcasing Ooni to the world through your social media accounts and at live events.

Experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza will be a huge advantage for candidates, but most importantly you must have an enthusiasm for cooking and sharing food with your nearest and dearest.

You can be based anywhere in the world – if you’re hired, we’ll send one of our pizza ovens direct to you so you can start cooking straight away! This is a paid freelance position with remuneration to be decided dependent on experience.

Sound like the perfect opportunity for you? We care far more about passion and ambition than we do about your CV – to apply, send us a video (maximum 1 minute in length and no larger than 20MB) detailing why you’d be great for this role and showing us your epic pizza skills to jobs@ooni.com. Applications are open until Sunday October 14, and we’ll be contacting shortlisted applicants thereafter.

