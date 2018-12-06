Dunkin' celebrates new Auburn Hills location with host of giveaways, freebies Friday

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Dunkin' is opening a new location in Auburn Hills this week.

To celebrate the new location, at 2701 University Drive, Dunkin' is hosting a series of giveaways from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Giveaways include: Free Coffee for a Year coupons for 10 people and Free Donuts for a Year coupons for 10 people.

In addition, Dunkin’ will be giving away 25 half-dozen donuts for free, 150 gift boxes with free coffee, donuts and espresso, as well as free travel mugs to the first 500 people through the door.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.