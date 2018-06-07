Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week thanks to the Golden State Warriors

It's another reason to enjoy Cleveland losing.

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, Taco Bell will have to fork over free tacos to our hungry souls next week.

Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer at every location across the country.

Important info here: June 13 is the day for free tacos. The deal is valid between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. One taco per customer.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

