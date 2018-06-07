Lifestyle

Everybody gets free Taco Bell next week thanks to the Golden State Warriors

By Ken Haddad
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell

The Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell

It's another reason to enjoy Cleveland losing.

After the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, Taco Bell will have to fork over free tacos to our hungry souls next week.

Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer at every location across the country.

Important info here: June 13 is the day for free tacos. The deal is valid between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. One taco per customer.

