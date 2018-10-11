FITNESS FRIDAY: Take the Omovement challenge

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Looking to get in the greatest shape of your life, physically AND mentally?



Omovement is hosting a FREE fitness challenge at Orchard Fitness in West Bloomfield to help you achieve your goals, whether they are losing weight, gaining muscle, or achieving a state of physical and mental stability. The challenge is open to all ages.



Omovement Mobility is an innovative fitness program that combines quadrupedal, martial arts, and body weight disciplines to create a fun workout. Some of the benefits of Omovement Mobility are improved flexibility, strength, mobility, and range of motion. The workout is designed to prevent injuries and it is rehabilitative to help repair previous injuries.



The Omovement Mobility challenge will take place at Orchard Fitness in West Bloomfield (6750 Orchard Lake Rd. West Bloomfield, MI 48322). The challenge lasts one month and consists of 2 workouts per week, plus free nutritional coaching and support. Months are to be decided.



These workouts are designed so that you can do them on your own with limited space and only the weight of your body (get that, no weights!)

Only 20 people are accepted per challenge, so sign up now!

Sign up for the challenge here.

Social media channels and contact information are:

Email: omovementmobility@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmovementMobility/

Instagram: @omovementmobility

Orchard Fitness is also giving a free week pass to the gym to anyone who mentions Fitness Friday.

