Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit winter storm: Total weekend snow accumulation could reach 12 inches
Weather
Metro Detroit traffic conditions: Check map, closures, incidents here
Traffic
Check the list: School closings in Metro Detroit
School Closings
Detroit police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother
News
More than 200 flights canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
News
Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
The 2018 Winter Olympics are here
Sports
Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court is closed Friday as snow storm hits Detroit
News
Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit
Weather
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Congress votes to reopen government, passes budget deal
Politics
Lifestyle
Fitness Friday: Working out at Stretch Zone
Posted: 7:33 AM, February 09, 2018
Updated: 7:33 AM, February 09, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
TOP STORIES Friday, February 9, 2018
Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Airbnb regulations changed in some Detroit neighborhoods, city…
More than 200 flights canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Larry Nassar is now housed at prison in Milan, Michigan
FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison
LIST: Courts in Metro Detroit closed due to snow storm