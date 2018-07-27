Follow Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill's fitness transformation

DETROIT - I never thought I would ever do a fitness transformation or journey for that matter. I have always been active growing up and really a skinny kid. It wasn’t until my 30’s where my body started doing its own thing and let’s just say I wasn’t as active.

The extra body fat slowly started showing, because my metabolism just basically stopped.

I was always ‘pretty’ active, but it wasn’t enough. I would start working out, only to stop working out. I would miss one gym day, only to say “I’ll start tomorrow.” That turned into “ I’ll start the next day and the next day.” I ended up stopping in general.

Recently, I started having some health issues and the doctor told me, I had to make some life changing decisions. I’m only 34 and that hit me pretty hard.

That’s when I realized, I got to stop making excuses and get the ball rolling, but I still waited a couple of months to start working out.

Connecting with my trainer Keyon Clinton, really has helped me a lot. He knows what he’s doing and is really supportive. I don’t feel intimidated or nervous during sessions, but more motivated to stick with it and keep going.

Keyon is a jack of all trades. Not only is he a trainer here in Detroit, but he’s also a motivational speaker as well.

So with the help of Keyon, for the next 3-4 months or so, I’m going to be documenting my transformation. This is the best way to hold me accountable. I hope you follow and support me during this process.

-Larry Spruill-

This is the first in a series of posts Larry will write for ClickOnDetroit about his fitness journey. You can also follow along on Facebook, where he'll update his progress and post videos with his trainer. Below is his first video.

Meet Larry's trainer, Keyon Clinton

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.