Divine Child eSports team is gaming for 24 hours straight to raise money for sick, injured kids

DEARBORN, Mich. - A high school gaming team in Dearborn will be holding a 24-hour, uninterrupted fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 3 to raise money for sick and injured children.

Divine Child High School's eSports team will stream their 24-hour fundraiser via Twitch -- check it out here. That's also where donations can be made. The stream starts at 12 a.m. Nov. 3.

The goal is to raise money for Extra Life and Beaumont Children’s Hospital, via Children’s Miracle Network.

"It’s a tax deductible donation, with all the money going to helping sick and injured kids, and we’ll be playing all day, in shifts," said team coach Matt Mooney.

Mooney, who teaches theology at the school, co-founded the team with Anthony and Dominic Scala. They have organized a League of Legends tournament at Divine Child on Dec. 1. Local eSports teams are invited to participate. Scouts from several universities including Trine University, Lawrence Tech University, and Cincinnati Christian University will be in attendance. Robert Morris University scouts will be watching remotely.

This tournament is a 5 v. 5 League of Legends LAN party. It is bracket-style play with one champion.

#OfficialAnnouncementAlert

Saturday, December 1st - Divine Child will be hosting a League of Legends LAN Tournament beginning at 2pm. First invites have been extended to high schools within our area. Feel free to reach out for more information! #DCesports #MIesports pic.twitter.com/TWhWFw0fA4 — DC Esports (@DCHS_Esports) October 29, 2018

Mooney and his colleagues have big plans for growing the sport at Divine Child and throughout Michigan.

"We want DC to be a real hub for eSports in Michigan," said Mooney.

He is hoping one day eSports can become a sanctioned sport in the state of Michigan.

"We have also been invited by MHSAA to discuss the reality of getting eSports in as a sanctioned sport in the state of Michigan. We always dreamed we could make this sort of impact, but we never imagined we'd be able to grow this quickly or get this much support so soon. To be on the leading edge of eSports in the state of Michigan is a real treat, and we are all very proud to be a part of the growth of this endeavor," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.