Here are the most popular baby names of 2019

By Ken Haddad

What are the most popular baby names of the year?

Names.org released their annual list of the most popular baby names of the year. 

Forecasts are based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration plus several previous years to account for trends combined with user interest on Names.org.

TOP 10 BOYS NAMES IN 2019

  1. Liam (Previously # 1)
  2. Noah (Previously # 2)
  3. Logan (Previously # 5)
  4. James (Previously # 4)
  5. Oliver (Previously # 9)
  6. Elijah (Previously # 8)
  7. Benjamin (Previously # 6)
  8. William (Previously # 3)
  9. Lucas (Previously # 11)
  10. Mason (Previously # 7)

TOP 10 GIRLS NAMES IN 2019:

  1. Emma (Previously # 1)
  2. Ava (Previously # 3)
  3. Olivia (Previously # 2)
  4. Isabella (Previously # 4)
  5. Amelia (Previously # 8)
  6. Mia (Previously # 6)
  7. Evelyn (Previously # 9)
  8. Charlotte (Previously # 7)
  9. Sophia (Previously # 5)
  10. Harper (Previously # 11)

TOP 15 WILDCARD NAMES FOR BOYS IN 2019:

  1. Ezekiel
  2. Maverick
  3. Jameson
  4. Ezra
  5. Mateo
  6. Elias
  7. Theodore
  8. Asher
  9. Santiago
  10. Sawyer
  11. Grayson
  12. Josiah
  13. Greyson
  14. Easton
  15. Leo

TOP 15 WILDCARD NAMES FOR GIRLS IN 2019

  1. Nova
  2. Everly
  3. Kinsley
  4. Willow
  5. Aurora
  6. Luna
  7. Emilia
  8. Valentina
  9. Hazel
  10. Quinn
  11. Amelia
  12. Eliana
  13. Stella
  14. Naomi
  15. Paisley

