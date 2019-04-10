Here are the most popular baby names of 2019

What are the most popular baby names of the year?

Names.org released their annual list of the most popular baby names of the year.

Forecasts are based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration plus several previous years to account for trends combined with user interest on Names.org.

TOP 10 BOYS NAMES IN 2019

Liam (Previously # 1) Noah (Previously # 2) Logan (Previously # 5) James (Previously # 4) Oliver (Previously # 9) Elijah (Previously # 8) Benjamin (Previously # 6) William (Previously # 3) Lucas (Previously # 11) Mason (Previously # 7)

TOP 10 GIRLS NAMES IN 2019:

Emma (Previously # 1) Ava (Previously # 3) Olivia (Previously # 2) Isabella (Previously # 4) Amelia (Previously # 8) Mia (Previously # 6) Evelyn (Previously # 9) Charlotte (Previously # 7) Sophia (Previously # 5) Harper (Previously # 11)

TOP 15 WILDCARD NAMES FOR BOYS IN 2019:

Ezekiel Maverick Jameson Ezra Mateo Elias Theodore Asher Santiago Sawyer Grayson Josiah Greyson Easton Leo

TOP 15 WILDCARD NAMES FOR GIRLS IN 2019

Nova Everly Kinsley Willow Aurora Luna Emilia Valentina Hazel Quinn Amelia Eliana Stella Naomi Paisley

