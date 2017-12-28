Lifestyle

Here are the top baby names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health

Olivia, Liam top list for 2nd year in a row

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Welcome to the world, Olivia and Liam!

Yes, those are the top baby girl and boy names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health. Those same names topped the 2016 list, too, but there are some new ones on the list this year. 

Here are the top 10 for both 2016 and 2017, per Spectrum Health: 

2017 top girl names

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Ava
  4. Elizabeth
  5. Emma
  6. Sophia
  7. Hazel
  8. Abigail
  9. Nora
  10. Adeline

2017 top boy names

  1. Liam
  2. Levi
  3. Elijah
  4. James
  5. Lincoln
  6. Benjamin
  7. Mason
  8. Oliver
  9. Jack
  10. Charles

2016 top girl names

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Evelyn
  4. Ava
  5. Emma
  6. Elizabeth
  7. Sophia
  8. Nora
  9. Harper
  10. Abigail

2016 top boy names

  1. Liam
  2. Levi
  3. James
  4. William
  5. Elijah
  6. Mason
  7. Lincoln
  8. Jack
  9. Charles
  10. Benjamin

