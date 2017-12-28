Here are the top baby names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health

Welcome to the world, Olivia and Liam!

Yes, those are the top baby girl and boy names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health. Those same names topped the 2016 list, too, but there are some new ones on the list this year.

Here are the top 10 for both 2016 and 2017, per Spectrum Health:

2017 top girl names

Olivia Charlotte Ava Elizabeth Emma Sophia Hazel Abigail Nora Adeline

2017 top boy names

Liam Levi Elijah James Lincoln Benjamin Mason Oliver Jack Charles

2016 top girl names

Olivia Charlotte Evelyn Ava Emma Elizabeth Sophia Nora Harper Abigail

2016 top boy names

Liam Levi James William Elijah Mason Lincoln Jack Charles Benjamin

