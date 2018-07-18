How and where to get free hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day 2018

National Hot Dog Day is July 18 and there are plenty of deals to go around!

Here are some of the freebies and deals you can claim for National Hot Dog Day 2018 (via Offers.com)

7-Eleven

Get Big Bite hot dogs at 7-Eleven for only $1 on July 18. See details

Sonic

During Sonic’s happy hour (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), get half-price drinks and slushes and $0.99 corn dogs.

Walmart

The Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster is on sale for $15.44 (down from $22) at Walmart. Plus,the retailer is offering Rollback prices on several grills right now, with discounts of as much as $150. Snag one in honor of National Hot Dog Day and use it for your Labor Day cookout.

Related: 2 Michigan spots named among best hot dog joints in America

Kohl's

For a bit of nostalgia, shop Kohl’s to get the Nostalgia Electrics Diner-Style Hot Dog Steamer for $10 off (at $39.99).

DogHaus

Get a free hot dog July 18 with DogHaus app download. Dine-in only, while supplies last for new users at participating locations. Limit one per customer.

Love's

The chain of travel stops is giving away free hot dogs on July 18 to consumers who present a barcode at checkout. Access the barcode on Love’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 18 and present it to redeem a hot dog or roller grill item. See details

Harris Teeter

On July 18, get 14-ounce Ball Park Angus Franks for $1.99 each and eight-pack hot dog buns for $0.99. Limit two per customer, while supplies last.

Highway 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries

Download the app to get hot dogs for $0.99 on National Hot Dog Day between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Limit of two hot dogs per guest and valid on dine-in purchases only.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.