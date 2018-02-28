How to get a free burrito from Chipotle on Friday

Chipotle is offering a free burrito deal on Friday!

This Friday, March 2, the chain will offer a buy-one-get-one deal for one free burrito, burrito bowl, tacos or salad when you buy any entree.

All you have to do is wear your favorite hockey jersey. Yep, that's it. Dust off that Chris Osgood jersey and go to your nearest Chipotle location.

Here's the fine print:

Valid only from 10:45am - 10pm on March 2, 2018 at participating Chipotle locations. Limit one free item per customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal of greater value, subject to availability; free item only to be collected by customer with hockey jersey. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

