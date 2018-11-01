Lifestyle

How to get a free taco today at Taco Bell

By Ken Haddad
Thursday is the day for free tacos, thanks to the Boston Red Sox.

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., as a part of their now yearly World Series promotion.

Boston Red Sox's star Mookie Betts stole a base in this year's World Series, meaning we all get tacos!

All you have to do is go to your local Taco Bell and grab a free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Here's the fine print:

Purchase not required. Eligible for Doritos® Locos Tacos only, supreme and customizations not eligible. Total discount capped at $10. Available at participating locations for web and app pay ahead orders only. Check your local Taco Bell store for availability. Offer redeemable once. May not be redeemed with other offers. Limit: one (1) coupon per consumer. Void if copied, transferred, reproduced and where prohibited or restricted. Cash redemption value 1/20 cent. Subject to availability; no substitutions. Tax extra. Offers may vary. Internet distribution strictly prohibited.
 

