How to get free pizza at Walmart today

It's a free pizza day - which means it's a great day to be alive.

On Wednesday, at participating Walmart stores across the country, shoppers can get a free slice of pizza.

Why?

Walmart made a change to its Marketside store-brand pizza last year and customers were not happy. The company is switching back to their old recipe this week and to celebrate - everyone gets to try it for free.

"Some people (not naming any names) got a little crusty when Walmart tried to improve on pizza perfection," Walmart said in a statement. "So now the retailer is flipping back to the original crust that customers craved -- and giving them a piece of pizza to celebrate!"

When?

June 6 at more than 2,500 stores in the U.S.

Where?

Not every single store in the country is participating, so you may want to call ahead.

How?

Just show up. Go to the store's pizza section and pick a slice. You don't need to buy anything, but it is limited to one per person.

