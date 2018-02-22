It's back: How and when you can get McDonand's Szechuan Sauce again

A cult classic is returning to McDonald's this month.

Szechuan Sauce will be available starting this month at McDonald's locations nationwide - at least 20 million cups of it.

The fast food chain announced the news Thursday in a tweet:

Szechuan Sauce returns 2/26! 20 MILLION CUPS spread across all US McD's!



The Szechuan saga was unreal. Hear @deadmau5's story, our mistakes and more in our new podcast series w/ @StudioAtGizmodo/@OnionLabs: The Sauce. https://t.co/Gcrq5kM71E



🎧 to Ep 1! https://t.co/Er2nfTYI4q — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 22, 2018

The sauce will return on Feb. 26. It was first offered in 1998.

The Szechuan Sauce fad was resurrected by fans of "Rick and Morty," after the show highlighted it in an episode last season.

The episode inspired a Change.org petition to bring back the sauce.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.