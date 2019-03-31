Jamie Edmonds: Gabe Brown is easy to root for

DETROIT - Prior to Friday, not many people knew Freshman Gabe Brown. Well MSU fans knew of him. He’s the young guy who came off the bench, a young guy who averaged just over two points per game this season.

Now that Brown exploded for 15 points, 4 three-pointers and three rebounds against LSU, people know Gabe Brown. Now that I know a little bit more about the guy from Ypsilanti, I’m really happy for him.

I caught up with Brown last night after the Spartans beat LSU to advance to the Elite 8. He was all-smiles. He was thrilled. He wasn’t really sure why the Tigers left him wide-open, but he wasn’t complaining. He just had the game of his life. He helped his team advance in the NCAA tournament.

Today inside the MSU locker room, I got a little more background on Brown. He told me he’s had some hardships to overcome in his young life. He told me he grew up poor. He told me about losing his dad at a young age. He told me how he writes his dad’s name on his shoes every game. He told me how he knows his dad is “resting in paradise” and how he knows he is watching from above.

Brown has also overcome injuries. As soon as he got the offer from MSU, he hurt his knee and was out the season. But, he worked hard to get back to 100 percent. He’s also worked hard this season. No matter how much playing time he got, he still worked as hard as he could and he waited for his moment.

That moment came on the biggest stage, the NCAA tournament. Brown delivered for himself, for his family, for his dad and for all those MSU fans who were chanting his name.

You can watch Jamie Edmond's interview with Brown above.

