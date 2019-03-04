Jamie Edmonds: Is anyone really worth $330 million?

DETROIT - The question comes up periodically. Every time a brand-new sports contract becomes the “richest in sports history,” the discussion begins -- is ANYONE worth all of that money?

Well, it depends who you ask. My argument is no.

Rod Meloni, Local 4’s business editor, thinks differently. We discussed it on this week’s "Sports Final Edition."

For me, I just don’t think any athlete is worth it. Yes, they bring in lots of money for their organizations in many different ways, but I just don’t think swinging a bat, hitting a shot or winning a fight is worth the many, many hundreds of millions of dollars they are paid. I think a doctor who cures cancer deserves it. I think if the movie "Independence Day" was real, Will Smith’s character would deserve it because he literally saved the world from aliens. Things get sticky for my argument if you ask, "Where do you draw the line?" What about the $30 million deals or even the $500,000 deals? Those are fine in my book. It’s the giant deals that I think are crazy, the ones that are more than some small country’s GDP.

Last month, Manny Machado agreed to the biggest contract ever signed by a free agent in any U.S. sport: 10 years and $300 million with the San Diego Padres. He was trumped by Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies weeks later: 13 years and $330 million. Machado will get more money per year, but Harper will make more money overall.

The Associated Press reported that Harper could earn even more over the course of the deal. If he goes to an All-Star game, he gets $50,000. If he wins a Golden Glove, he gets $50,000; Silver Slugger, $50,000; MVP, $500,000; National League Championship Series MVP, $50,000; World Series MVP: $100,000. So, tack on $10 million more if he plays really well.

The Sporting News’ Blair Berry wrote an interesting article about the biggest contracts in sports history, if you want more numbers. A guy named Canelo Alverez signed a $365 million contact in 2018 -- what?!

To me, no one athlete is worth that.

Berry's article can be read here.

