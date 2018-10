A LEGO replica of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 6-foot-long LEGO replica of Little Caesars Arena was unveiled at the arena Monday night during the Detroit Red Wings game.

The detailed model is built from more than 30,000 LEGO bricks. It will be on display at Little Caesars Arena for the next few weeks before being permanently installed at MINILAND LEGO Detroit cityscape at Great Lakes Crossing.

Take a look:

A LEGO replica of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (WDIV)

