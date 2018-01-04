Life Time Fitness bans cable news channels

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - Health club Life Time Fitness made a change for the new year by removing cable news channels from its lineup.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Minnesota-based chain made a corporate decision to stop showing CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Life Time said in a statement the big-screen TVs will now air USA, A&E, Discovery and HGTV.

Natalie Bushaw, the senior director of public relations and internal communications, confirmed the changes in an email to the Pioneer Press.

"A couple reasons -- both the many member requests received over time across the country, and in keeping with our overall healthy way of life philosophy and commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.

"Ultimately, it always is our goal to meet the vast majority of members' expressed requests and we believe the change is consistent with the desires of the overall membership as well as our desire to uphold a positive, family oriented, healthy way of life environment," Bushaw said in the statement.

Life Time has 127 clubs in 27 states and Canada.

