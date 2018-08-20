National "Weird Homes Tour" comes to Detroit this Saturday

Weird Homes Tour announced its first annual Detroit Edition event. The tour is Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can expect the unexpected, while they visit eight residencies in the city that would classify as eccentric, funky, extraordinary, offbeat, magical and just downright weird.

Southfield Midcentury, Weird Homes tour

Unlike many traditional tours, the Weird Homes Tour gives ticket holders a chance to talk with the homeowners, see their craft and experience not just a different approach to home design, but perhaps even a different approach to lifestyle – right here in the Motor City. The inaugural tour will include a mix of contemporary to mid-century, colorful and natural to industrial spaces – with a few surprises thrown in.

With the purchase of a ticket, Weird Homes Tour will provide a map of the homes, and visitors can start and stop when they want, any time throughout the day, viewing the homes in the order of their choice. Tickets are $30 to see all of the homes, spread across different neighborhoods in Detroit, and $45 to attend the full tour experience and have exclusive access to one VIP house.

Interested attendees may purchase tickets here, or by visiting: http://www.weirdhomestour.com/tickets/. Ticket prices are higher day of event.

When asked why people would want to open up their homes, Woodbridge-resident, Gary Schwartz, who is showing his house with wife Cathy, had this to share:

“Casa Avery is an expression of our move to Dé Troit from L.A. We love sharing and connection with the community. This is just one of many ways Cathy & I do that.”

Casa Avery, Weird Homes Tour

Schwartz went on to say, “Perhaps there IS hope in humanity after all...” after being asked what he thought others may feel or take away from the tour -- insinuating a hopeful sense of creative inspiration in others.

Other houses on the tour:

Fun House of Style - a funky house bursting with creative style and color with every square inch filled with interesting art, music, and lips on lips everywhere.

Three Story Cargo Home - a super-sized 2,400 square foot cool, modern, and efficient shipping container building.

Mid-Century and Magnificent - blast from the past, Jonathan Adler-styled home, with sharp-eyed eclectic, and fantastic furnishings.

Playful on Pierce - a beacon of color and playfulness, built with salvaged and modern materials, by two Cranbrook Architectural students for their thesis.

Detroit Abloom - a uniquely fresh and colorful rehabbed Victorian-styled home, with an adjacent cut flower farm full of dahlias.

Fortress of Fun - a center of creativity. LA-style studio, with gray walls as a backdrop to a bastion of color and well-thought architecture.

Wheel'n on Woodward - VIP ONLY, a spun out crewative studio with Egg Chairs, exotic cars and motorbikes, home to Design Chief at Ford, Camilo Pardo.

Beyond inspiring individual creativity, the Weird Homes Tour organizers say they wouldn't be in the game if giving back wasn't intrinsically part of the work they do. The tour in Detroit will be giving back to the community by donating 10% of gross ticket sales to the United Community Housing Coalition to help support their fight for affordable housing. For context, the record breaking 6th Annual Weird Homes Tour – Austin, just raised $3,465.93.

Weird Homes Tour has an open call for enthusiastic volunteers to work a 4 ½ hour shift, on August 25, at one of the homes in Detroit. Besides being the life-force that makes the WHT move, each volunteer will receive two free tickets to attend the tour before or after their shift. Learn more and sign up to volunteer here.

The Fortress, Weird Homes Tour

About Weird Homes Tour:

Weird Homes Tour is a social impact start-up, created by a team of event veterans that takes care of our people, our planet and makes a profit. We were founded in 2014 and held our first tour in Austin that same year. We take our profits and put them back into our communities by investing in smart, well-run nonprofits and other social impact businesses.