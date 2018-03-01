New food hall to open in Downtown Detroit this fall

DETROIT - A trendy new food concept is making its way to Detroit this fall.

Galley Group is planning to open a "food hall" in Downtown Detroit's Federal Reserve building this fall.

The space will feature at least four restaurants, events, bars and other local festivities. Applications to be included are open right now.

The 8,646-square-foot space will feature an open floor-plan with four kitchen spaces and a centralized full bar.

"Our Galley location in Detroit will express the best of this amazing comeback city through local fare, a meticulous craft bar program, and frequent events. Coming in 2018," their Detroit site reads.

The Pittsburgh-based group has food halls open right now in Pittsburgh, with plans to open in Cleveland and Detroit.

The "food hall" or "restaurant incubators" are meant to be a sort-of test kitchen for chefs looking to start their own businesses.

“We basically exist to provide a platform for chefs that already own their own business and are looking to open a new concept and that are looking to test an idea,” founder Tyler Benson told Eater.

“We are excited to open in this historic building. We’re even more thrilled to have a part in finding and assisting some of this city’s best undiscovered culinary talent."

Check out the history behind the Federal Reserve building here from HistoricDetroit.org.

