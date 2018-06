Oreo is releasing a slew of new cookie flavors this year.

The cookie giant is launching two permanent flavors and three limited releases.

The permanent flavors are: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins. The limited release flavors are: Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Road, and Peppermint Bark.

Some of these new flavors could hit stores this month, but others may be released later this year, according to Thrillist.

