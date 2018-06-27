Planters Cheez Balls are making a comeback

Big news, cheese lovers.

Planters is bringing back Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet.

“We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

Beginning in July, fans everywhere will have the chance to purchase their own Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time.

