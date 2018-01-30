Play the 2018 State of the Union Address drinking game -- here's how

DebateDrinking.com is all over the 2018 State of the Union Address.

President Trump will deliver the address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's how to play the drinking game, from DebateDrinking.com:

If you are having a party, we recommend dividing into teams.

If you are drinking to ...

Trump 1 (red):

Infrastructure

Dreamers

Future

Middle Class

Invest(ment)

Strengthen

If you are drinking to ...

Trump 2 (blue):

Wall

Illegal

Fake

Business

Reform

Threaten

Community Words (Everyone drinks)

Tremendous

Billions

Bigly (or Big League)

When you hear a word on your selected list of drink words - take a drink*! We recommend something domestic - we are drinking for America after all.

*We define a drink as a gulp of beer or sip of wine or liquor. Know your limits and please drink responsibly.

