Play the 2018 State of the Union Address drinking game -- here's how

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
(Credit: Pexels)

DebateDrinking.com is all over the 2018 State of the Union Address. 

President Trump will deliver the address at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

Here's how to play the drinking game, from DebateDrinking.com:

If you are having a party, we recommend dividing into teams.

If you are drinking to ...  

Trump 1 (red):

Infrastructure 
Dreamers 
Future 
Middle Class 
Invest(ment) 
Strengthen

If you are drinking to ...

Trump 2 (blue):

Wall 
Illegal 
Fake 
Business 
Reform 
Threaten

Community Words (Everyone drinks)

Tremendous
Billions
Bigly (or Big League)

When you hear a word on your selected list of drink words - take a drink*! We recommend something domestic - we are drinking for America after all.

*We define a drink as a gulp of beer or sip of wine or liquor. Know your limits and please drink responsibly.

