Play the 2018 State of the Union Address drinking game -- here's how

DebateDrinking.com is all over the 2018 State of the Union Address.
President Trump will deliver the address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's how to play the drinking game, from DebateDrinking.com:
If you are having a party, we recommend dividing into teams.
If you are drinking to ...
Trump 1 (red):
Infrastructure
Dreamers
Future
Middle Class
Invest(ment)
Strengthen
If you are drinking to ...
Trump 2 (blue):
Wall
Illegal
Fake
Business
Reform
Threaten
Community Words (Everyone drinks)
Tremendous
Billions
Bigly (or Big League)
When you hear a word on your selected list of drink words - take a drink*! We recommend something domestic - we are drinking for America after all.
*We define a drink as a gulp of beer or sip of wine or liquor. Know your limits and please drink responsibly.
