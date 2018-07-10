Plymouth fitness center takes it outside with popup workouts

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Summer time in Michigan is truly a special experience. Given the winter months we Michiganders endure, it's a time that is, and rightfully should be celebrated.

For most gym owners this means an empty facility in the months of June, July, and August while members are making the most of their outdoor time. As the weather gets nicer people opt for gardening, boating, or simply going out for walks in their spare time as opposed to walking into the stuffy gym to get a workout in. For one gym owner in Plymouth, the seasonal sabbatical from structured exercise that many of his members make has driven him to think outside the box (literally) and take his fitness offerings outdoors.

"We call them pop-up workouts" Says Devin Tarrant, co-owner of Plymouth's Applied Fitness Solutions.

Tarrant and his team of trainers have developed an impressive following via the implementation of free, spur of the moment outdoor workouts held in the parks that surround their location.

"The day before a pop-up workout, we send out an email to our clients and do one social media post, from there it gets shared and before you know it we're in Hines park putting 75 people through a workout," shares Tarrant, who opened the Plymouth location of Applied Fitness in the winter of 2015.

Tarrant stresses a focus on community as the biggest reason for providing his "fresh air" fitness opportunities free of charge. "There are enough barriers for people when it comes to exercise, so when we did the concepting for the pop-ups, we just decided to eliminate friction and have fun with it, so far it's been a home run!"

According to Tarrant, Applied will be running their signature pop-up workouts all summer long and into the early fall. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to follow Applied Fitness Solutions of Plymouth on Facebook for and Instagram for announcements and details.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.