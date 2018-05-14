Poll and results: What do people think about manners?

On Local 4 this past Sunday, we had a Mother's Day special report regarding manners in today's world. So, we held a poll to ask if you think manners are a thing of the past ...and we got some interesting results!

92% will give up their seat for the elderly or pregnant women.

99% think children should learn to cover their mouth when they sneeze and cough.

98% think children should be taught table manners.

0% never hold the door open for others.

We also asked about manners on the Local 4 Facebook page. Some people mentioned that they appreciate when people say "excuse me," when they accidentally bump into someone. Another comment even mentioned that they learned it's polite not to call others' phones later in the evening.

It looks like we have a lot of polite people visiting Click On Detroit, because the responses are highly in favor of using our best manners and teaching children to use them too.

What do you think?

See the rest of the results and vote in our manners poll below!