Potbelly's adds new items to their 'underground' secret menu

Potbelly's Sandwich Shop has added some new "underground" items to their not-so-secret menu this year.

Here's a look at the full "Underground Menu," with new items highlighted:

Underground Menu Sandwiches

Fireball - Meatballs, chili, hot peppers and melted cheddar toasted on regular

Barnyard - ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami, bacon, meatballs and Swiss toasted on regular

Cheeseburger - A mountain of meatballs and cheddar toasted then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular

Sicilian - Salami, pepperoni, capicola and mortadella plus meatballs, mushrooms, marinara and provolone toasted on regular

Lucky 7 - It’s the full house of meats – a Wreck® plus an Italian. It jams ham, turkey breast, Angus roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and mortadella with melted provolone toasted then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular. Good luck.

Calicado - Fresh-sliced avocado, crisp cucumber and hand-sliced turkey breast. Topped with melted cheddar toasted on multigrain

Wrecking Ball - It came in like a Wreck®-meatball - Our Wreck® sammie (ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami) toasted with meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular

Monkey Business- This nana-nutter swings - Creamy peanut butter and Nueske’s bacon toasted and then topped with freshly sliced bananas on regular

Underground Menu Salads

Gonzo Bonzo Salad - Chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and diced red onion on a bed of fresh romaine, iceberg and spinach

Clubhouse Salad- All-natural grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and grape tomatoes on a bed of fresh spinach

Underground Menu Desserts

Dream Bar Sundae - A toasty warm Dream Bar topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry on top

Cookie Collision Shake - Hand-dipped ice cream shake blended with OREO® and butter cookies, topped with more OREO® cookies.

Cookie Collision Smoothie - low-fat frozen yogurt smoothie blended with OREO® and butter cookies, topped with more OREO® cookies.

