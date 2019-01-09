Potbelly's adds new items to their 'underground' secret menu

Potbelly's Sandwich Shop has added some new "underground" items to their not-so-secret menu this year.
Here's a look at the full "Underground Menu," with new items highlighted:
Underground Menu Sandwiches
- Fireball- Meatballs, chili, hot peppers and melted cheddar toasted on regular
- Barnyard- ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami, bacon, meatballs and Swiss toasted on regular
- Cheeseburger- A mountain of meatballs and cheddar toasted then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular
- Sicilian- Salami, pepperoni, capicola and mortadella plus meatballs, mushrooms, marinara and provolone toasted on regular
- Lucky 7- It’s the full house of meats – a Wreck® plus an Italian. It jams ham, turkey breast, Angus roast beef, salami, pepperoni, capicola and mortadella with melted provolone toasted then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular. Good luck.
- Calicado- Fresh-sliced avocado, crisp cucumber and hand-sliced turkey breast. Topped with melted cheddar toasted on multigrain
- Wrecking Ball- It came in like a Wreck®-meatball - Our Wreck® sammie (ham, turkey, Angus roast beef, salami) toasted with meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone then topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on regular
- Monkey Business- This nana-nutter swings - Creamy peanut butter and Nueske’s bacon toasted and then topped with freshly sliced bananas on regular
Underground Menu Salads
- Gonzo Bonzo Salad- Chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, crisp cucumbers and diced red onion on a bed of fresh romaine, iceberg and spinach
- Clubhouse Salad- All-natural grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese and grape tomatoes on a bed of fresh spinach
Underground Menu Desserts
- Dream Bar Sundae- A toasty warm Dream Bar topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a cherry on top
- Cookie Collision Shake- Hand-dipped ice cream shake blended with OREO® and butter cookies, topped with more OREO® cookies.
- Cookie Collision Smoothie- low-fat frozen yogurt smoothie blended with OREO® and butter cookies, topped with more OREO® cookies.
