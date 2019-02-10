Steve Garagiola: It is only February and I am already sick of winter in Michigan

DETROIT - I love Michigan. I have lived here most of my life. However, I just cannot wrap my heart around Michigan winters, though I have tried for many years. The charm and novelty of snow and cold simply wore off by mid-November.

But we had things to enjoy and look forward to: Thanksgiving and the parade, Christmas or whichever December holiday you share with your family, New Year’s celebrations and the Super Bowl.

But now we reach what is for me the toughest stretch of winter. It is true, the groundhog predicted only six more weeks of winter, but we all know that is a lie. We are not reasonably safe from frost and snow until May.

We have still got a long way to go. What are we going to do about it? We can complain about the cold and snow, but that will not change conditions or make the calendar move faster toward spring. We can pout about it and give in to the gloom that can accompany a long stretch of icy gray days.

No, I say. Never give up. Never give in. We will not let winter get the best of us. We will see the glass half full, even if it is filled with ice cubes.

So, here is my list. Pick one. Pick 10. Or make your own list. Whatever it takes to put a smile on your face and get you and your family through the rest of winter.

Go ice skating.

Take the kids sledding.

Visit the Ann Arbor Children’s Museum.

Start planning your vegetable garden.

Try a new recipe.

Take a yoga class.

Get a massage or treat yourself to a day at the spa.

Clean out your closet and get a fresh start.

Take a nap.

Cuddle by a fire with someone special.

Make a date for dinner with friends.

Go to a movie or concert.

Visit the Charles H. Wright Museum during Black History Month.

Make a snowman (You’ll have to wait until it snows again).

Bundle up and take a walk.

Come downtown to the Winter Blast, and have a blast!

Listen to happy music and sing along.

Read a book under a blanket with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

Find a golf dome and hit a bucket of balls.

Eat some chocolate, but not too much.

Do something for others by volunteering at a food bank or soup kitchen

Go to the library.

Make a day trip to Windsor for shopping and dinner.

Play Scrabble, Monopoly or some other board game with friends or family.

Visit the Michigan Science Center.

Go to Mt. Brighton and take a skiing lesson.

Visit an indoor water park.

Go to a Red Wings or Pistons game and eat pizza.

Go skating at Campus Martius Park.

Visit the Detroit Zoo or Greenfield Village.

Go bowling.

Watch a funny movie or TV show.

Go to the Pool and Spa show next weekend at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace

Visit Frankenmuth for a chicken dinner.

Do five laps around the inside of your favorite mall.

Bake some cookies.

Plan a trip or fun outing to look forward to.

And now that you have read this list...turn off the computer! Those are my suggestions. How about yours?