Those ceramic Christmas trees on your shelf could be worth a lot of money

Those ceramic Christmas trees you dust off every December could net you a lot more than you paid for them.

Ceramic trees were huge in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Everyone who took a ceramics class and celebrated Christmas made one of these trees,” vintage lifestyle expert Bob Richter told TODAY Home. “People put them on top of the television, back when the TV was a piece of furniture.”

They went out of style by the 80s, but many still held onto them and still use them every holiday season. But apparently, they're making a sort of comeback.

Vintage ceramic trees have been selling on sites like eBay for between $79 and $650!

The catch is, “the time to sell them is right now. Like, right now,” Richter said. “The truth of the matter is, they’re not incredibly valuable at other times of the year.”

Richter said if you plan to sell them, take some nice photos. “People don’t like buying something that’s being held by a hand that has dirty fingernails or if there’s a mess in the background,” he said.

Related: How much are those old Pokemon Cards, Gameboys, Beanie Babies worth?

Richter says ceramic trees have become more popular recently because the younger generation is feeling nostalgic for the ones they had at home as kids.

“At the holidays everybody wants one because it reminds them of the past. And it’s a recent thing within the past couple of years,” he said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my mom had this, my aunt had this, so I want one.’ … Basically, you’re buying nostalgia. You’re buying the memory.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.