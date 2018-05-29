What kitten showers are all about

It's not just the season for baby showers, kitten showers are now a thing! Shawn Bailey of The Michigan Humane Society says we are in the time of year when the cat population spikes. The Michigan Humane Society animal shelters are seeing an increase of kittens arrive and they are encouraging people to stop by and adopt them.

The Kitten Shower is on Sunday, June 10th from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland. There will be refreshments, games and a visit from Pawfficer Donut of the Troy Police Department.

Bailey also brought Olive, a kitten who needs a loving forever home.

Last week's Pet of the Day, a 10 year old Pug named Joey, was quickly adopted and is now enjoying his new forever home.

To find out more information on all of the adoptable pets go check out the Michigan Humane Society website page www.MichiganHumane.org or by calling (866) M - HUMANE.