Check out this underwater experience in the D

Belle Isle is already one of the go-to places to visit in Detroit, and the aquarium on the island is also on the list.

People from all over the country and the world come to take in the aquarium wonder and for many reasons, the first being that right when you walk in, you are walking into history.

"The Belle Isle Aquarium is America's oldest aquarium,” says Summer Ritner,VP of Operations for Belle Isle Aquarium. “It was built in 1904 by Detroit's Albert Khan; we are the oldest operating aquarium still in its location in North America".

The Belle Isle Aquarium doesn't just offer a great history lesson in Detroit architecture, but of course, also provides learning experiences with fish, too, especially ones found in the Great Lakes.

"Some of the native species of fish that we exhibit here at the Belle Isle Aquarium are largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, blue gill, perch walleye and sturgeon," Ritner says.

From the colorful halls to cute little fish, there's more to Belle Isle Aquarium than meets the eye.