Get Your Sandwich Fix at M.C. 'Wiches

Sandwich shop, M.C. 'Wiches, delivers a unique taste and style.

Patrick Hingst, Founder and CEO of M.C. 'Wiches joined us along with Jessica Harrold, marketing director.

Hinks made their, "Red Wing" signature sandwich, topped with smoked pulled chicken, motor city gassed bourbon caramelized onions, house nitrate free brown sugar bacon, gouda cheese and jalapeno bacon.

M.C. ‘Wiches places emphasis on making all the food served fresh and made from scratch, which includes three types of bread, eight sauces, FAND eight different proteins.

"If you have allergy concerns, or special dietary needs, come to us, you can trust us, we have special procedures to make sure you are taken care of and you feel safe," said Hingst.

M.C. ‘Wiches also produces a unique "smoreo" cookie, a graham and chocolate chip cookie dough with marshmallows baked in and topped with a chocolate sandwich cookie. To discover other unique flavors visit the secret menu located on their website mcwiches.com and at keepitrealdetroit.com

Hingst is bringing his love for hip hop into the sandwich shop. M.C. ‘Wiches is a hip hop themed restaurant, soon to introduce a monthly freestyle Friday's contest for aspiring artists.

"We love bringing awesome music, awesome energy, and representing Detroit to the fullest," said Hingst.

M.C. ‘Wiches is located downtown Ferndale, downtown Oxford, as well as Thursday's as a pop up show at Press Room Detroit.

This article is sponsored by M.C. 'Wiches