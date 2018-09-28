How to protect your kids and yourself from fast spreading germs

The kids are back in school and that means they could be bringing home more than just homework. They are likely bringing home more germs and Dr. Ken Redcross joined us with suggestions on how to protect yourself and your family from becoming sick.

Kids can be exposed to germs on the school bus and Dr. Redcross suggests having kids use hand sanitizer as they get off the bus. Everyone should also be sure to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly throughout the day.

Children should also try to avoid getting too close to sick classmates, and get in the habit of covering their mouths when coughing and sneezing with their bent arms. Also have sanitizing wipes and tissues available in the classrooms. Used tissues should be sealed in plastic bags before tossing them in the trash because the flu virus can stay alive on the tissue for up to fifteen minutes.

On the playground, kids should dress warmly. At home, families should stock up on super foods such as mushrooms or for those who don't like mushrooms they can take the AHCC supplement. Cranberries boost immune systems because they have antioxidants, and omega-3 helps boost white blood counts which help fight germs and boosts brain and heart health.

