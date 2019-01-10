Check out all the events happening this weekend

Detroit by Design's Rich Rice stopped by the studio to let us know what's happening in the D over the weekend.

The first event Rice mentioned was the Detroit Historical Museum's Motown 60th Anniversary Celebration. Rice said the point of the event is to focus on the legacy of Motown. There will be some activities for the family as well. "They're doing a Motown scavenger hunt, a craft table where you can make your own microphone and then they can take photographs on the step and repeat the Motown Museum back drop." This happens on Saturday at 11 a.m..

The next event Rice talked about was the Cirque De Soleil: Corteo at Little Caesars Arena. Rice said there will be more than 50 acrobats, magicians and performers in the show. "Really incredible production," said Rice. The cost of the tickets start at $65 and it runs Thursday, Jan. 10th through Sunday, Jan. 13th.

Rice also brought up "The Prince Experience" at St. Andrew's Hall Saturday, Jan. 12th at 8 p.m. The show focuses on the music of Prince and recreates what it was like to see the iconic singer perform live. Admission is only $13.

The last event is a winter fest called Cold Rush. This event will take place in the Warren City Square located on Van Dyke, this Saturday, Jan. 12th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Rice said they will have ice skating and their will be ice sculptures made into putt putt courses. Admission to the event will cost $4 for adults and $2 for seniors.

Check out what's happening around the D by going to the Live Guide at clickondetroit.com/liveguide.