SNL returns this weekend

The weekend just got a little bit better now that Saturday Night Live will be returning to television Jan 19th. With over 40 years under their belt SNL have been a big part of American culture, so it was only right for Jason Carr to interview SNL cast members live from New York.

Mikey Day and Alex Moffat joined in over a live feed to give the viewers some insight on what its like to be apart of SNL and what to expect from the show this season. Day started of with decribing his time with SNL as "awesome," especially since legend comedians like John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and Gilda Radner paved the way for him other SNL members.

Moffat said being apart of SNL is a dream for him as well " I grew up with the show and its the best job in the world." They also discussed how cool it is having Rachel Brosnan as the new host. " Its always cool having a first time host and I think she's terrific on the show" said Moffat.

If you guys want to get some laughs in for the weekend make sure you tune in to Channel 4 after the local news at 11 p.m.