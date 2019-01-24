Live in the D: Here are your plans for the last weekend of January

AJ William, the city, life, and style editor with The Michigan Chronicle, joined Tati and Jason in the studio today to tell us what's happening around the D this weekend.

Starting tomorrow friends and family can go to the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends to learn how to ski at the City Slopes presented by Boyne Highlands, as well as visit the marshmellow pits, food trucks and more.

The next cool event that Williams mentioned was Rainbow City Roller Rink., which is an art installation turned temporary pop-up roller rink.This active attraction is free until Sunday which means, it's best to act fast for some free fun.

The next fun addition to this weekend will make visitors feels like its summer over at Comerica Park, because you will have the chance to meet and greet with your favorite Detroit Tigers players at the annual Tiger Fest. Fans will also have the opportunity to engage in some face painting, tours and Tiger history diplays.

Laslty Michael Jackson fans will have the chance to pay homage to the King Of Pop this weekened as well, at the Live Tribute concert this Sunday at 7:30. There will be a large amount of Jackson's iconic music.

If you want to learn more about what's happening in the D check out our Live Guide: www.clickondetroit.com/liveguide