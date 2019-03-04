Lost River Tiki Bar is a hot new hangout in the D

Lost River Tiki Bar opened to carry forth the tradition of tiki bars in Detroit with a tropical vibe and cocktails to match.

Owner Mat Mergener, and staff, joined us to give the scoop on Detroit's newest tiki bar, and they shared the wealth of Detroit tiki bar history this new bar is adding to.

"Every drink comes in it's own specific mug to keep it fun," said Mergener. Ariel Gosselin, Curator of Libations (bartender), made "The Taco," a Lost River Tiki Bar drink, with a Japanese meaning, "The Octopus."

Lost River makes some of their drink ingredients in-house, mocktails by request, and for flare often sets some of their creative drinks on fire! In addition to drinks, restaurant and speciality chefs are often invited to do pop-ups at Lost River to serve their food.

"Pretty much anything under the sun. If it's tropical we'll make it," said Mergener.

Lost River Tiki Bar is located at 15421 Mack Ave. in Detroit.