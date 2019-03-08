Make plans to be entertained by Tenors Un Limited this weekend!

Their nickname is "The Rat Pack Of Opera" and Tenors Un Limited promises an evening of fun entertainment. The singing trio earned the nickname because of their charm, charisma, wit and style. Scott Ciscon, Paul Martin and Jem Sharples have been touring the world for 15 years with their crossover genre of music that combines opera, classical melodies, contemporary standards and original songs.

They are appearing Saturday night at The Berman in West Bloomfield. The show starts at 8pm and to get tickets visit The Berman's website.