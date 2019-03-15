Motor City Irish Dance drops the beat with their feet

Motor City Irish Dance Company is the largest non competetive Irish dance company in Michigan. We wanted to know what they were all about so three of their performance dancers joined us to give a preview their performances.

The company offers classes for ages 3-years to adult, as well as Mommy and me classes for those as young as 1-year and 2-year-olds. A variety of dance styles are offered: river dances, reels, hot jigs, light jigs, and more.

The company performs all year around at venues small and lareg, like Comerica Park for Tiger's Opening Day.

Due to St. Patty's day celebrations, March is one of their bussiest times of the year for performaces. This March the company will be performing at the 2019 Shamrockin' Mt. Clemens Street Party on Saturday, March 16; Sullivan's Public House in Oxford, MI on Saturday, March 16th; Cork and Gable in Detroit on Sunday, March 17th, and many more.

For other tour dates and more information on the dance company you can search their website.

The dance courses are taught at Rochester Irish Connection located in Rochester Hills.