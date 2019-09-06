Here's where you can check out Jay Leno's band leader Kevin Eubanks!

You remember him as the Musical Director from "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," which aired nightly here on Local 4. Since then, Kevin Eubanks has continued his passion for music, going on national tours and releasing new albums. He will be playing at the Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Ahead of his performance he joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare on set and treated them to some of his musical stylings. Watch the video above to hear him play and learn some of his behind the scenes tales on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

If you want to hear him play in person, he has 2 performances on Friday, September 6th, and 2 more shows on Saturday, September 7th. Check out the Blue Llama Jazz Club's website for ticket information.

