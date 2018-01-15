"The Blacklist" Celebrates 100 Episodes

A television show is celebrating it's 100th episode this week!

The Blacklist has come a long way from the premiere when "Raymond Reddington" played by James Spader turned himself into the FBI. Today on the show, Jason and Tati caught up Amir Arison, who plays Aram on The Blacklist.

To celebrate 100 episodes is a huge success for any show, and we wanted to know if there was any doubt in Arison's mind that this show would have this kind of success. He said that he didn't doubt it, but he just didn't imagine that they would get to this point. The show does really well, even internationally with audiences viewing everywhere from France, Spain, England and so on.

The 100th episode of The Blacklist airs this Wednesday, January 17th at 8 pm right here on Local 4.