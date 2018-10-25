See what's happening in and around Detroit this weekend!

AJ Williams, the City, Life and Style editor for the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com, came back to visit Live in the D and talk about some of the fun events happening in and around the D.

A festival is being put on by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy called "Harvest-Fest Detroit." It will feature hayrides, face painting, giveaways, bounce houses, food vendors and much more. The festival will be happening Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. along the Dequinder Cut.

Starting this weekend through Dec. 6 will be "Outside In: Artists of the Detroit Landscape." The event will feature works from the most exciting street artists working across the city. It is at the Janice Charach Gallery at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit. The opening reception is Sunday at 1 p.m.

Chocolate lovers will get their fill this weekend at the Greater Michigan Alzheimer's Association's Chocolate Jubilee: A Night in Havana. It will be at the MGM Grand Detroit Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

If chocolate isn't your thing but beer is, then you're in luck. The 10th annual Detroit Fall Beer festival is this weekend at Eastern Market. Your ticket will allow you to taste more than 800 craft beers from dozens of Michigan brewers.

Check out what's happening around the D by going to the live guide on our website.