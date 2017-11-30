Enjoy The Outdoors While Indoors

The weather will be turning colder, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the great outdoors and still stay warm. There's a place here in the D where you can enjoy all that Michigan has to offer outside, while staying inside.

Our partner, The Michigan Wildlife Council is working to ensure our natural resources and wildlife can be enjoyed year round. This is happening at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center.

There are new exhibits there such as beautiful sculptures and educational stairs that have facts about Michigan.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in Michigan through a campaign called "Here For Generations".

For more information visit www.hereformioutdoors.org.