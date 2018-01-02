2018 Pet Resolutions

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society is back with us with ways for you and your pet to start the year off on the right foot. He tells us that we can start with just walking your dog every day. Just a 30-minute walk can help you burn up to 220 calories, and it will keep your dog slim too. You can also go to the dog park and get active by chasing your dog, throwing a ball around, and socializing with the neighbors. Practice portion control. Read the labels of your favorite foods, and your pets' food too. Also limit treats so they serve as rewards for good behavior. Schedule checkups with your family doctor and veterinarian, especially if dieting.

Bailey also brought along Harlot, a male Labrador retriever mix, who is looking for his forever home! Whoever adopts our pet of the week will receive a $75 gift certificate from our friends at Hogopian cleaning services to help with the transition to a new home.

For more information you can go to their website at http://www.michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) M -HUMANE