From iconic songs of the early 20th century to some classic holiday tunes, Alvin Waddles will have your foot stompin’ and finger snappin’. This well-known jazz musician joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to chat about his upcoming performances. You can jive to Alvin Waddles’ music at the Dirty Dog Cafe on November 27th, 29th and 30th.

Watch the video to hear Waddles’ rendition of “Your Feet’s too Big” by Fats Waller.